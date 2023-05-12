John Kiriakou: The Politics of CIA Whistleblowers | The Politics of Survival with Tara Reade

John Chris Kiriakou is an American author, journalist and former intelligence officer.

He was born on August 9, 1964.

Kiriakou is a columnist with Reader Supported News and co-host of Political Misfits on Sputnik Radio.

He is a former CIA analyst and case officer, former senior investigator for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and former counterterrorism consultant.

In 2012, he was charged with disclosing classified information to journalists about the use of waterboarding against al-Qaeda suspects.

He pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Intelligence Identities Protection Act by revealing the identity of a covert officer and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.