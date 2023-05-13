LIVING WITH CHUCKY Watch Party - Mind's Eye Theater

Franchise Retrospectives make the best documentaries.

As great as it is to view these series through rose tinted glasses, it is equally as gratifying seeing them going strong 35 years later.

For tonight's Mind's Eye Theater we celebrate the life and times of Charles Lee Ray better known to 80's kids as Chucky the Killer Doll.

Along our trip down memory lane, we'll get behind-the-scenes peeks at what it took to craft this Horror Icon, the passing of the torch from one generation to another as Brad Dourif brought his daughter into the family business, to the Bride of Chucky herself, and the modern TV series.

Throughout the decades and no matter how many times Chucky rises from his latest bitter defeat, you just can't keep a good guy down.