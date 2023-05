Karnataka election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses Congress’ sweeping victory | Oneindia News

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has thanked party leaders and workers in Karnataka for ‘giving a historic mandate’ as results of the state election show the party crossing the halfway mark and leading in more than 130 seats.

