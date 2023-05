Karnataka Elections 2023: EC sends notice to Sonia Gandhi over ‘Sovereignty’ remark | Oneindia News

As the high-pitched and often acrimonious campaign for the Karnataka Assembly polls came to a close, the Election Commission issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking to provide clarification and take rectification measures over Sonia Gandhi's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark.

The BJP had previously filed a complaint regarding the same and had asked the EC to take action against Sonia Gandhi.

