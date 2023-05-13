Lost in Love Movie

Lost in Love Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Hope and Jeb are tourists visiting Ephesus, Turkey, but they encounter a major bump in the road when they are left behind by their tour bus.

Hope’s belongings are on the bus, including her purse, phone and passport, and Jeb isn’t much better off.

Both have to work together to get back to Istanbul and on with their lives, but it’s slow going traveling without money or means.

Jeb is in a rush to return to the United States to save his job, which he recently learned is in peril, while Hope finds the unexpected journey a way to remember her mother, who passed away months ago.

Their path back is filled with beautiful sites and challenging obstacles, but the greatest outcome of it all is the friendship and love they find in each other.