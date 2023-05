May 14, 2023-Watchman News-Psalm 139:13-14-Noah Timeline 1:11 End at Israel’s 75th-Mid Trib and More

May 14, 2023 - Watchman News - Psalm 139:13-14 - Noah Timeline 1:11 Ends at Israel’s 75th Birthday - Mid Tribulation, Record-Setting 83,000 Migrants Illegally Crossed US Border This Week, New regulations force biggest crypto exchange out of Canada, US to confront Iran with naval deployments, New Twitter CEO under fire for WEF links, Chinese warships sail around Japan as tensions rise ahead of G7 summit, Israel resumes strikes on Gaza Strip, High-stakes vote begins in Türkiye and More!