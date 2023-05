Sunday Livestream - S5 Ep20 - Southern Border is ok, vote at 25, Trump beats CNN,

May 14, 2023 - NO Soundbites Allowed - Happy Mother's Day!

South Africa is pissed at US.

Where is the Boston sword ban?

Trump crushed CNN.

Illegal immigration is fine, you just don't understand, they say.

What do you think about it, join us and tell us your thoughts.