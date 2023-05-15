The new Hyundai IONIQ 6 Overview

Hyundai Motor recently launched IONIQ 6, the second model in its IONIQ line-up brand dedicated to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

The Electrified Streamliner has an aerodynamic profile for outstanding efficiency and makes innovative use of sustainable materials to reflect EV customers’ values.

IONIQ 6 is also equipped with an array of advanced technologies, personalised space and features, while offering an extended range, to redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

For the first time in a European Hyundai model, IONIQ 6 features a state-of-the-art Intelligent Front-lighting System (IFS) with Matrix Beam LED headlights, which change depending on the road situation.

IFS features an automatic function, which partially turns off the high beam lights that disrupt other drivers when a car is detected in front or on the opposite side of the road.

This supports safer driving at night, as the high beam lights don’t have to be adjusted manually to avoid dazzling other drivers.