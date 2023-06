Omen IV The Awakening Movie (1991)

Omen IV The Awakening Movie (1991) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Two attorneys adopt a mysterious orphan girl as their daughter, unaware she is the new Antichrist, next in line from Damien Thorn.

Director s: Jorge Montesi, Dominique Othenin-Girard Writers : Harvey Bernhard, Brian Taggert, David Seltzer Stars: Faye Grant, Michael Woods, Michael Lerner