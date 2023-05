A Brixton Tale Movie

A Brixton Tale Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Wealthy YouTuber Leah chooses shy youth Benji as the subject of her Brixton documentary.

They fall for each other, but the desire for edgy footage leads them down a violent path.

Director s: Darragh Carey, Bertrand Desrochers Writers : Rupert Baynham, Darragh Carey, Chi Mai starring Ola Orebiyi, Lily Newmark, Michael Maloney, Jaime Winstone, Barney Harris, Lee Nicholas Harris, Ania Nova, and Craige Middleburg.