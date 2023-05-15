Speculation about Lukashenko's health, after Belarus president missing in action since last Tuesday

An opposition radio station claims the 68-year-old dictator was taken to a medical centre on Saturday for treatment of an unspecified illness.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya responded to rumors about President Alexander Lukashenko's health on Monday...
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in..