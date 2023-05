Why Canadian Teams Lose

Do citizens of any country spend as much time watching their teams lose their national sport as Canadians?

The Stanley Cup hasn’t been won by a Candian team in 28 years.

How is it possible for the country that created the sport and supplies so many of it’s players to not win a prize named after a Canadian Governor General?

Our teams have huge fanbases, high valuations but even random chance hasn’t given Canada a win.

What is going on here?