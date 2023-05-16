BLACK VENGEANCE Movie

BLACK VENGEANCE Movie Trailer HD (aka Tragic hero) - Plot synopsis: A two-film saga influenced by THE GODFATHER and ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA, Taylor Wong's RICH AND FAMOUS and TRAGIC HERO tell a decades-spanning tale of brotherhood and betrayal with a heroic bloodshed twist.

In RICH AND FAMOUS, in order to pay off a gambling debt two brothers Yung (Alex Man) and Kwok (Andy Lau) enter a dangerous world of violent criminals.

Crossing paths with the charismatic gangster Li Ah Chai (Chow Yun Fat), the two brothers join his gang and quickly rise through the ranks.

Then in the spectacularly action-packed TRAGIC HERO, the fortunes of all three characters has changed significantly, with one of the brothers now a violent Triad leader seeking revenge.

Also starring Danny Lee (who would reunite with Chow Yun Fat two years later for John Woo's THE KILLER), RICH AND FAMOUS and TRAGIC HERO make their Blu-ray debuts in the UK from new restorations.