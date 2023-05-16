Mercedes-Benz eCitan in Helvine silver Driving Video

Mercedes-Benz Vans sets another example for locally CO2-emission-free transport: following the model series in the medium and large van segments, the vehicles in the compact van class will soon also be available to order as all-electric variants.

In the commercial van segment, the eCitan is being launched as a Panel Van with a choice of two lengths: the 4498 mm compact version and the 4922 mm long version.

As a Tourer for commercial passenger transport, it will initially be available as a ""compact"" version, with the long version appearing at a slightly later date.

Depending on the model, the operating range is between 280 and 284 kilometres1 according to WLTP.

This meets the needs of commercial customers who frequently use the small van models as courier, shuttle and delivery vehicles in urban areas.

At fast-charging stations, the 45 kWh battery is charged from 10 to 80 percent SoC (state of charge) within 38 minutes with the installed 80 kW DC charger.

Major advantage: the load capacity and payload are comparable to those of the conventionally powered Citan models.

For the compact panel van, this is 2.9 cubic metres and up to 544 kilograms, for the long model 3.7 cubic metres and up to 722 kilograms. Prices for the 90 kW eCitan start at around 36,000 euros for the compact model as a Panel Van.

At the same time, the long-wheelbase Citan is already celebrating its sales launch and is now complementing the Mercedes-Benz Vans model range for inner-city delivery and service traffic.

It starts as a Panel Van.

Tourer and Mixto will follow later.