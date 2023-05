Christian Nationalism: The Atheist's Most Used Dog Whistle

I've been hearing the term "Christian Nationalist" a lot lately.

Would you be surprised if I told you that it was a dog whistle buzzword to make all Christians seem like white nationalists?

This has all the indications of a bitter, religion-hating, atheistic left-wing scheme.

We can't allow made-up jargon to intimidate us from asserting our authority as the ecclesia!

Who cares what people call you?

All that matters is what God calls you!