The Durham Report: The Good, The Bad, and the Devilish | Kash, Nunes, Julie Kelly, Mollie Hemingway,

John Durham's long-awaited report on the origins of the FBI's Russia hoax has arrived, and Charlie is here for a full dissection of its contents.

Sadly, nobody is going to prison, but that doesn't mean the report is a waste.

Charlie, joined by Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, and Mollie Hemingway, breaks down the 300 page report, what it reveals about the Deep State, and what must be done to hold those responsible accountable and save the country.

Plus, Julie Kelly reports on breaking news about a leading January 6 prosecutor, and Joseph Fried assesses the 2020 election to find lessons for 2024.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.