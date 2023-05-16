CIA Looking to Capitalize on Russian Disapproval of War to Gather Intelligence

On May 16, the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) posted a new recruitment video online aimed at disaffected Russian citizens.

CNN reports that the CIA is trying to capitalize on an "unprecedented" opportunity to convince Russians to share state secrets.

That opportunity stems from Russian opposition to the war in Ukraine and disillusionment by life in Russia.

CIA officials have also pointed to Russia's crackdown on oppositional voices, journalists and the number of Russian soldiers dying on the front.

[Putin’s] military continues to suffer heavy losses and manpower and materiel.

When he undertook a partial mobilization late last year far more Russians of military age fled the country than the Kremlin managed to round up and send to the front as cannon fodder, William Burns, CIA Director, April 2023 speech, via CNN.

Disaffection with the war will continue to gnaw away at the Russian leadership beneath the steady diet of state propaganda and practiced repression, William Burns, CIA Director, April 2023 speech, via CNN.

According to former CIA head of counterintelligence James Olsen, the agency's latest efforts are taking advantage of a unique opportunity.

There are a lot of disaffected Russians out there now, they’re ashamed and disgusted by what [Putin is] doing to their brother and sister Slavs in Ukraine.

, James Olson, Former CIA head of counterintelligence, via CNN.

He’s destroying Russia.

He’s killing Russian boys.

And there are good people in Russia, including intelligence officers, who want to strike back, James Olson, Former CIA head of counterintelligence, via CNN