Destination European Nights

Destination European Nights Trailer - In the five-episode documentary series “Destination: European Nights,” award-winning soccer journalist Gullem Balague crisscrosses Europe covering the biggest annual sporting event in the world: The UEFA Champions League.

From the season kick-off in September to the final in June, Balague travels tens of thousands of miles from Scotland to Israel, Finland to Georgia and all the powerhouse cathedrals of the game.

Whether pitch side, in family homes or meeting local heroes in the places that define their towns and fandom, Balague takes viewers on a unique journey.

“Destination: European Nights” is a travelogue covering a passion play unlike any other.

It provides viewers with unique access and insight to the places, the people, and the players that provide the genius, drama and thrills that make the UEFA Champions League a must-see destination for every football fan in the world.