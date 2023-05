Final 2:58 WILD ENDING #7 LAKERS vs #1 NUGGETS! | May 16, 2023

Led by Nikola Jokic’s 34 points (12-17 FG), 21 rebounds, and 14 assists, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1, 132-126.

Jamal Murray added 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Nuggets, while Anthony Davis (40 points, 10 rebounds) and LeBron James (26 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists) combined for 66 points for the Lakers.

The Nuggets lead this best-of-seven series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Thursday, May 18 (8:30 p.m.

ET, ESPN).