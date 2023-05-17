Chinese FM says search and rescue operation underway after fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

A Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the central Indian Ocean and a multi-national search and rescue operation is underway to locate the mariners, says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
Beijing (AFP) May 17, 2023
A Chinese fishing vessel has capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported..