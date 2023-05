Former UK PM Liz Truss warns against appeasing China on her 5-day visit to Taiwan | Oneindia News

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in Taiwan, has said that the West should avoid appeasing China and show unwavering support for the self-governed island.

Reports said that her speech risks further damaging Britain's relations with Beijing.

#LizTruss #Taiwan #China ~HT.97~PR.151~ED.101~