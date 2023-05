Karnataka CM Race: Will have new cabinet in next 48-72 hours, says Randeep Surjewala | Oneindia News

Amid intense speculation over the next chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress has said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

The party asserted that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government and urged people not to believe in speculation and "fake news" which it alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

