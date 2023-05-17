This Is Your UNETHICAL Life James Comey

Has there ever been in public office someone as simultaneosly corrupt while loudly proclaiming how ETHICAL he is in a more self-righteous manner than James Comey?

As the very DEVIOUS Director of the FBI he URGED over and over again for a fraudulent FISA warrant upon Carter Page as has been revealed by the Durham Report.

While he was constantly reminding us of his supposed high ethics he ILLEGALLY launched Operation Crossfire Hurricane to spy upon President Donald Trump.

His own words, as you can see in this video, reveal his extreme TDS hatred for Trump while at the same time pretending that the FBI is "apolitical." Unfortunately, this hostility towards Trump and the MAGA movement continues under Comey's FBI Director successor, the equally corrupt Christopher Wray.