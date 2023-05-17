Imran Khan gets ultimatum to hand over 30-40 terrorists hiding at his residence | Oneindia News
Imran Khan gets ultimatum to hand over 30-40 terrorists hiding at his residence | Oneindia News

Former Pakistan PM and PTI chief Imran Khan got an ultimatum about 30-40 terrorists present at his Lahore home.

The ultimatum was given by the Punjab police.

#ImranKhan #Lahore #ZamarPark ~PR.150~HT.99~