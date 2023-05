White House must decide on sending F16 jets to Ukraine, say German and UK Defence Ministers

Any decision to send F16 fighter jets to Ukraine rests on the White House, says German Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius.

Speaking at a joint press conference with UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, Pistorius says that, despite a jet "coalition" announced by Britain and the Netherlands this week, matters relating to the F16 "are not questions that are answered in Berlin".

Pistorius' comments echo those made by Wallace.