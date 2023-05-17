How Business Leaders Can Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace

How Business Leaders Can , Prioritize Mental Health , in the Workplace.

'Newsweek' reports that the COVID pandemic took a clear toll on the collective mental health of people living in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021 saw suicide rates rise by 4%.

From April 2020 to April 2021, , the rates of anxiety and depression, quadrupled.

Here are some things that 'Newsweek' recommends for business owners and managers looking to emphasize the importance of mental health in the workplace.

Set the tone, Adopt behaviors that encourage improved mental health.

Avoid unnecessary anxiety by practicing patience, actively listening and striving to build strong connections within your team.

Create a safe environment, Help remove the stigma around depression and anxiety by allowing employees to feel comfortable discussing their mental health.

Create a safe environment, Help remove the stigma around depression and anxiety by allowing employees to feel comfortable discussing their mental health.

Policies and practices, Help employees manage their mental health by considering programs that provide support.

This can include offering flex time or work-from-home options, PTO packages with "mental health days" and encouraging employees to take advantage of benefits.

'Newsweek' reports that taking an interest in the mental health of employees can not only reduce turnover, but also help ensure your team's success