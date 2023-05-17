Biden Is ‘Confident’ US Will Avert Default

On May 17, President Joe Biden said that he remains "confident" that the United States will avoid defaulting on its debt.

ABC reports that his optimism comes as debt ceiling negotiations are getting down to the wire.

I'm confident that we'll get the agreement on the budget that America will not default, Joe Biden, United States President, via ABC.

We're going to come together because there's no alternative, Joe Biden, United States President, via ABC.

Biden's comments came as he embarked on a trip to Japan for a meeting with G7 leaders.

According to ABC, the president canceled the second leg of his trip, which would have included a visit to Papua New Guinea and Australia, to tackle debt ceiling negotiations.

Biden has repeatedly said that raising the debt ceiling is nonnegotiable.

Not about whether or not we are going to, in fact, pay our debts.

All the leaders have agreed we will not default.

Every leader has said that, Joe Biden, United States President, via ABC.

ABC reports that the U.S. is headed toward loan default possibly as soon as June 1, unless lawmakers raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

Given the impending June 1 deadline and urgency of the moment, it is important that all legislative options be pursued in the event that no agreement is reached, Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Leader D-N.Y., via ABC