Debt ceiling update from Speaker McCarthy and U.S. Rep Chip Roy

Negotiations shifted into an encouraging new phase Tuesday as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy named top emissaries to sort out a deal to avert an unprecedented national default.
Negotiations shifted into an encouraging new phase Tuesday as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy named top emissaries to sort out a deal to avert an unprecedented national default.
ViewHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday there's been "no progress" on debt ceiling talks ahead of a meeting with President Joe..