India’s 17th and Odisha’s 1st Vande Bharat Express to launch today | Watch | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express on 18 May.
The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat train will cover the distance of 500 km between Howrah and Puri, the abode of Lord Jagannath, in around six and a half hours.
The regular run of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence from 20 May.
Here’s a glimpse inside India’s 17th and Odisha’s 1st Vande Bharat Train.
