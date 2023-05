Biden Says U.S. and Japan Stand Together in ‘Holding Russia Accountable for Actions in Ukraine’

President Biden recently just landed in Japan ahead of the G7 Leaders Summit in Hiroshima and one of their main topics of discussion in Russia.

Their invasion of Ukraine has been a horrific 15 month long campaign, throwing the world’s economy into chaos.

And now the U.S. and Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida are pledging to hold Vladimir Putin accountable.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.