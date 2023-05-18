Supreme Court Continues to Protect Tech Companies From What Users Post

Supreme Court Continues to Protect , Tech Companies From What Users Post.

On May 18, in the case of Gonzalez v.

Google, the Supreme Court indicated with an unsigned opinion that it would not address Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The Court contends that the complaint "appears to state little, if any, plausible claim for relief.".

The law shields online platforms from assuming liability for users' speech.

It also grants the companies the ability to moderate and remove posts.

The case will now return to a lower court for reconsideration.

Lawmakers remain divided as to whether changes should be made to Section 230.

Proponents maintain that the law is necessary to protect free speech, among other things.

While the Court might once have had an appetite for reinterpreting decades of Internet law, it was clear from oral arguments that changing Section 230's interpretation would create more issues than it would solve.

, Jess Miers, legal counsel for Meta and Google-backed Chamber of Progress, via statement.

Ultimately, the Court made the right decision.

Section 230 has made possible the Internet as we know it, Jess Miers, legal counsel for Meta and Google-backed Chamber of Progress, via statement.

This is a huge win for free speech on the internet.

The Court was asked to undermine Section 230 — and declined, Chris Marchese, litigation center director for NetChoice, via statement