Indiana Jones 5 Movie

Indiana Jones 5 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic INDIANA JONES franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score ... Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie directed by James Mangold starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen release date June 30, 2023 (in theaters)