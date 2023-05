Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cannes Premiere with Harrison Ford

It's time to hit the red carpet for the Cannes 2023 premiere of the action adventure movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and John Rhys-Davies Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit the big screen June 30, 2023!