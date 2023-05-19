Harrison Ford awarded honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival

US actor, Harrison Ford, was awarded a Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of his latest Indiana Jones film.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is all set to hit the theatres on June 30.
Harrison Ford has said he is "deeply moved and humbled" to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.