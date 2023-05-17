WATCH: film stars arrive for the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Film stars arrive at the 76th Cannes Festival opened by Catherine Deneuve and Michael Douglas, who received an honorary Palme d'Or.
Film stars arrive at the 76th Cannes Festival opened by Catherine Deneuve and Michael Douglas, who received an honorary Palme d'Or.
Cannes honoree Michael Douglas and other stars from the world of film celebrated the opening night of the film festival on Tuesday..
As the 76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off, some of the world’s biggest stars are hitting the red carpet for the premiere of the..