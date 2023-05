INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, James Mangold - May 18, 2023

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY stars Harrison Ford, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Ethann Isidore; and director/co-screenwriter James Mangold discuss the film at its world premiere party at Carlton Beach at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18, 2023.