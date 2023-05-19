Jamal Murray’s Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts Nuggets to 2–0 Series Lead Over Lakers
Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.