Jamal Murray’s Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts Nuggets to 2–0 Series Lead Over Lakers

Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Denver takes a commanding 2–0 series lead in Western Conference Finals against Los Angeles thanks to a fourth quarter surge from..