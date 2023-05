Meta layoffs: Over 6,000 employees may lose jobs in FB’s parent company next week | Oneindia News

Meta is all set to start the latest round of layoffs next week.

Reports revealed that the tech company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, has informed the same to employees and others during a company-wide meeting.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the next round of layoffs will be held in May 2023.

Now, more details about the same have been leaked online before the official announcement.

#Meta #MetaLayoffs #MarkZuckerberg ~PR.151~ED.155~HT.178~