iOS Gets Free ChatGPT App

IOS Gets , Free ChatGPT App.

The free app works on iPhones and iPads, The Verge reports.

The free app works on iPhones and iPads, The Verge reports.

It will first be made available in the U.S. and then be offered in other countries "in the coming weeks.".

OpenAI also announced that Android will have its own version "soon.".

ChatGPT was made available to the public last November.

While OpenAI never previously revealed that it was developing a mobile app, it makes sense considering the chatbot's popularity.

Some estimates suggest ChatGPT had been used by 100 million people by January, The Verge reports.

.

A premium subscription, ChatGPT Plus, was made available for $20 in February.

.

Until now, the best way to utilize the chatbot's language models on mobile was via Microsoft's Bing app.

The tech company was using this feature to entice more people to use Bing and Edge.

However, with the creation of a ChatGPT app, some users are likely to abandon Microsoft's offerings