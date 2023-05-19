7 Foods You Should Eat as You Get Older

7 Foods You Should Eat as You Get Older.

Getting older may not be fun, but we can age gracefully by making the right food choices.

Try eating more of these foods as you grow older (and wiser).

1.

Eggs, Eggs are a readily available source of protein, which protects from muscle and bone loss.

2.

Fatty fish, Salmon, tuna and sardines are a great source of fatty acids and protein.

3.

Citrus, These juicy fruits have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, but eat some of the rind too!.

4.

Spices, Cinnamon, turmeric and rosemary are all anti-inflammatory and support cognition.

5.

Fermented dairy, Fermented milk and yogurt will flood your gut with good bacteria.

6.

Cruciferous vegetables, Cabbage, kale, broccoli and Brussels sprouts support detoxification and joint health.

7.

Oysters, Oysters offer a high dose of zinc, which supports your immune system