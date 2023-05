Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to become a father for 8th time | Oneindia News

Former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson is going to become a father for the 8th time at the age of 56.

His 3rd wife is expected to give birth in weeks to their 3rd child.

