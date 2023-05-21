Vaccine Injured Share Plight in New Documentary ‘The Unseen Crisis’ - NTD

The World Health Organization has declared an end to the pandemic, but many are still living with it.

As vaccine safety is coming under scrutiny, a U.S. district judge in Texas, Mark Pittman, ordered the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to speed up making public the vaccine trial data at an accelerated rate—from 23 years to just two years.

That data was used to license COVID-19 vaccines.

And Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating whether Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson misrepresented the safety of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, what about those who took the vaccine and experienced life-altering reactions?

Cindy Drukier, NTD host and writer and director of the documentary “The Unseen Crisis” speaks with NTD Good Morning about what she found.