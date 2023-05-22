2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce Design in Blue

Alfa Romeo is proud to announce the all-new 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale, the metamorphosis – “La Metamorfosi” – of the legendary brand highlighted by a new era of luxury, electrification and connectivity while remaining true to its race-inspired DNA.

As the first C-SUV from Alfa Romeo, North American consumers will experience more than 110 years of heritage with the evolution of best-in-class performance from two all-new efficient powertrain offerings, which includes a plug-in hybrid with over 30 miles (48 kilometers) of pure electric range, best-in-class 285 horsepower and 305 lb.-ft.

Of torque.

Tonale also features a variety of driver assistance systems, Uconnect 5, an all-new connectivity platform with Alfa Connect, sporty and modern Italian styling that remains faithful to the 2019 concept and exhilarating driving dynamics from a rapid-response Frequency Damping Suspension (FDS) system.

The definitive design of the Tonale is extraordinarily faithful to the concept car from which it draws its origins, courtesy of the remarkable work done at the Design Studio at Centro Stile Alfa Romeo.

Intended for a young, metropolitan and dynamic customer, the Alfa Romeo Tonale offers a distinctive, sensual and forward-looking design.

Its compact dimensions – a length of 178.3 inches (4.53 meters), width of 72.4 inches (1.84 meters) and height of 63.0 inches (1.6 meters) – encompass the uniqueness of Italian design, and the original, contemporary style typical of Alfa Romeo, in a synthesis between a prestigious heritage and looking forward to the future.

The recurrence of stylistic features that have entered the history of world motoring, such as the “GT Line” that runs from the rear to the headlights, recalling the forms of the 1960s Giulia GT Junior, and alternating with the full and elegant volumes reminiscent of iconic models, such as the 8C Competizione.

The front features the inimitable “Trilobo” and the distinctive Alfa Romeo “Scudetto” shield, which acts as a central focus.