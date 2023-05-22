How to Recognize the Signs of Parental Burnout (and What to Do About It)

How to Recognize the Signs of Parental Burnout (and What to Do About It) - Photo: True Touch Lifestyle (Shutterstock) If you have parented children—especially young ones—during the past two years of the pandemic, you are likely feeling, shall we say, tired.

All parents have felt the enormous stress of trying to raise decent, well-adjusted humans while fear and isolation skyrocketed, the structures and resources we rely on became ever-more inaccessible, and our own emotional, physical, and sometimes financial well-being suffered.

While the pandemic was stressful for all parents, the challenges have been particularly acute for those who work outside the home.

Between unpredictable daycare closures, virtual learning (with kids who can’t sit still or...