Home Sec: This inquiry must mark a step change for victims

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says child abuse is "a real problem of enormous scale" as she announces the government response to a seven-year inquiry.

The home secretary says a "culture change" is needed, setting out a "call for evidence", ensuring "safeguarding is enhanced".

Report by Rowlandi.

