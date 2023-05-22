Daniel Penny Maintains NYC Subway Death of Jordan Neely Not Race Related

Daniel Penny Maintains , NYC Subway Death of Jordan Neely , Not Race Related.

NPR reports that U.S. Marine Daniel Penny insisted in his first interview since fatally choking Jordan Neely that the confrontation "had nothing to do with race.".

Everybody who's ever met me can tell you, I love all people, I love all cultures.

, Daniel Penny, Former U.S. Marine, via NBC.

I was actually planning a road trip through Africa before this happened, Daniel Penny, Former U.S. Marine, via NBC.

The 24-year-old Penny faces a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter for the death of Neely, a 30-year-old man who was homeless.

.

The 24-year-old Penny faces a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter for the death of Neely, a 30-year-old man who was homeless.

.

The May 1 altercation saw Penny, who is white, place Neely, who was Black, in a chokehold for several minutes, which resulted in the death of Neely.

NPR reports Penny called Neely's death a tragedy and said that the real blame should be placed on 'the system.'.

It's tragic what happened to him.

Hopefully, we can change the system that's so desperately failed us, Daniel Penny, Former U.S. Marine, via NBC.

Penny's arrest came over a week after the incident following protests calling for charges against him.

Activists have compared Neely's death to the deaths of Eric Garner and George Floyd, who were both killed by white police officers.

.

Penny has maintained that race had nothing to do with his actions, which resulted in Neely's death.

.

I judge a person based on their character.

I'm not a white supremacist, Daniel Penny, Former U.S. Marine, via NBC