'Dominic Raab was right to resign' at next elex', says Nandy

Labour's Lisa Nandy - who shadowed Dominic Raab when he was foreign secretary - says he was "right to resign" after it was announced the former deputy PM will stand down as an MP at the next election.

She goes on to say she wishes him all the best for the future." Report by Rowlandi.

