5 Things , You Might Not Know About Memorial Day.
Memorial Day isn't just an opportunity for a barbecue or beach trip.
It's a day honoring American soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
1.
, It originally honored military personnel who died in the Civil War (1861-1865).
2, Roughly 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War — making it the deadliest war in American history.
3.
, Red poppies are known as a symbol of remembrance.
It's a tradition to wear them to honor those who died in war.
4.
, It wasn't always Memorial Day — it used to be known as Decoration Day.
5.
, President Bill Clinton signed the National Moment of Remembrance Act on Dec.
28, 2000, designating Memorial Day as a National Moment of Remembrance