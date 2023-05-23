India's Modi embraced as 'the boss' by Australian PM during Indian leader's visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered Narendra Modi a rock-star welcome Tuesday, dubbing the Indian leader "the boss" and comparing his reception to US musician Bruce Springsteen.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese offered Narendra Modi a rock-star welcome Tuesday, dubbing the Indian leader "the boss" and comparing his reception to US musician Bruce Springsteen.
ViewUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with some of his biggest backers as the Group of Seven summit closed in..