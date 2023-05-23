Target Holds ‘Emergency’ Meeting Over LGBTQ Items

Target Holds ‘Emergency’ Meeting , Over LGBTQ Items. As Pride Month approaches, many companies have started to advertise more LGBTQ merchandise.

But some Target stores in the South have been instructed to relocate their Pride products from store entrances after a wave of customer "outrage.".

Much of the outrage stemmed from "tuck-friendly" swimwear with "extra crotch coverage" and LGBTQ-friendly kids' clothes.

Some of the new products are labeled as, "Thoughtfully fit on multiple body types and gender expressions.".

We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size.

, Target insider, via Fox News.

From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage, Target insider, via Fox News.

We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part.

This year, it is just exponentially more than any other year.

, Target insider, via Fox News.

I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation, Target insider, via Fox News.

Target CEO Brian Cornell dismissed boycott calls over the clothing.

When we think about purpose at Target, it’s really about helping all the families, and that ‘all’ word is really important, Brian Cornell, Target CEO, via statement.

Most of America shops at Target, so we want to do the right thing to support families across the country, Brian Cornell, Target CEO, via statement